Softronic to Deliver Locomotives to a Slovakian Company

Softronic Craiova, the only manufacturer of high-power electric locomotives in Eastern Europe, and RS Lease Slovakia have announced the signing of a contract for the delivery of two Softronic Transmontana locomotives, manufactured in Craiova.

According to Softronic representatives, the two locomotives will be delivered in the first half of 2026.

RS Lease is a Central European company specializing in rail rolling stock leasing, according to Softronic.