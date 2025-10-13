Software solutions developer Control F5 Software is expanding into the Netherlands, and management is in talks to win customers in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The company, which has specialized in developing Artificial Intelligence-based solutions over the past two years, is targeting a turnover of one million euros in 2025, up approximately 10% from 2024.

Control F5 Software is a software solutions developer launched in 2012 by Ștefan Iorgulescu, an entrepreneur with 15 years of experience in the IT industry. Over the years, Control F5 Software has worked for over 50 clients in sector such as finance and banking, consulting, automotive, healthcare, transportation, tourism, telecommunications, e-commerce, and media.

“Starting in 2023, we planned to expand into Europe, and since the second half of last year, we have begun to see the results of these efforts. We currently have three clients in the Netherlands and are in talks with clients in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. We estimate that this year, foreign clients will account for 50% of the company’s turnover. Winning customers from other countries takes time, but we estimate that we will continue to grow internationally because there is a great openness to the implementation of solutions based on Artificial Intelligence, an area in which we have specialized over the last two years,” said Ștefan Iorgulescu, founder and CEO of Control F5.

In the Netherlands, Control F5 Software is working with two clients in the digital content field and one in the showroom solutions sector. On the other hand, in Turkey, there are discussions with a client in the financial industry, and in the United Arab Emirates with a client in the genetics sector.

The company has a team of approximately 30 specialists who develop web & mobile applications, offer MVP development services, UI/UX Design, Dev Ops, software testing, research & development. Among the most frequently used technologies are PHP, Laravel, Node JS, Vue JS, Flutter, Swift, Java, and AWS or DigitalOcean (for cloud services).

“This year has been full of opportunities, but also many challenges: we have gained new clients and projects – developed from scratch or taking over existing products – but we have also faced delayed projects and tight budgets. It was a year of many changes from an economic point of view, both locally and globally in the technology sector, of course, especially due to Artificial Intelligence. We expect the last quarter to continue at the same pace: in Romania with great attention to spending budgets, but with opportunities especially abroad, as a result of our efforts over the last two years and particularly since 2025,” added Ștefan Iorgulescu.