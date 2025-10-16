SolarToday Eastern Europe, Full Scope Energy Storage Solutions provider, has successfully commissioned a 10.32 MWh utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) in Zorleni, Vaslui County. The project represents a major milestone in the company’s commitment in Romania and supports the country’s renewable infrastructure and grid stability.

The 10.32 MWh system stores solar power from a 6 MW photovoltaic park in Zorleni and delivers it during peak demand to help balance the local grid, strengthening network stability as renewable generation expands.

Building on this project, SolarToday Eastern Europe plans to deploy a further 300 MWh of energy storage capacity across several Romanian sites now in development.

“Romania has entered a new stage, where storing energy efficiently is just as important as producing it,” said Kamer Toker, Sales Director at SolarToday Eastern Europe. “The Zorleni project proves that modern battery systems can operate reliably under Romanian grid conditions and play a decisive role in balancing renewables. Our collaboration with Jinko ESS, Power Electronics, and PowerKonnekt demonstrates our ability to bring global technology to local grids”.

Part of a group active across Europe, SolarToday serves as a regional integrator and technology partner for renewable developers, supplying advanced solar and storage solutions through leading global brands.

Energy storage in Romania is expanding rapidly. While the country had only 16 MWh of installed capacity at the beginning of 2024, today the figure exceeds 400 MWh. With national objectives targeting multi-gigawatt-scale capacity by 2030, the Zorleni system adds much-needed flexibility for integrating renewable generation.

Developed and coordinated by SolarToday Romania, the project was completed in collaboration with Jinko ESS, Power Electronics, and PowerKonnekt — marking the first successfully commissioned project in Romania for all three technology partners.

Jinko ESS supplied the Battery Systems, Power Electronics supplied the Medium-Voltage (MV) Skid, ensuring stable grid connection, while PowerKonnekt’s Energy Management System (EMS) enables advanced monitoring, peak-shaving, and grid-balancing for maximum operational reliability.

Following strong growth in energy storage deployments, SolarToday continues to expand its energy storage portfolio across Europe — including a 5 MWh utility-scale project in Hungary, as well as several medium-scale systems for commercial and industrial clients in Greece, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands, and Türkiye, with capacities ranging from 261 kWh C&I units to 70 MWh utility projects.