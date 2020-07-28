Sotheby’s enters Romania

Sotheby’s global art business has launched in Romania today, under the name of Romania Sotheby’s International Realty.

Therefore, Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC is entering the Romanian art market through a partnership with Artmark Historical Estate.

Romania Sotheby’s International Realty will focus on the acquisition of historical and luxury properties in Romania, providing global access to the representatives properties from Romania, under the international umbrella of the real estate division of the oldest art auction house in the world.

Sotheby’s, founded in 1744, is a British-founded American multinational corporation headquartered in New York City. One of the world’s largest brokers of fine and decorative art, jewelry, Sotheby’s has been also operating on the real estate market since 1976 in over 72 countries, posting a record sale volume of USD 114 billion worldwide in 2019.

Artmark Historical Estate, known as Sotheby’s International Realty as of today, was established in 2014 following the association of Artmark Auction House and Constantin Prisecaru, the current Managing Partner, next to CEO Monica Barbu.

At present, the Artmark Historical Estate’s portfolio comprises over 250 historical properties particulary located in the Romanian big cities, in Transylvania’s historical region, in remote pristine areas, at the mountain or in the Danube Delta, but also in the Romanian idyllic countryside regions.