The Brașov-based company CarmOlimp, established in 1993 and owning an integrated ready-meal factory, is taking over the management of Victory Hotel in Vama Veche. The Victory hotel in Vama Veche will operate under the name Plaja33. A year ago, the company opened the “Poftă sau Foame” brewery on the ground floor of the hotel with soups for 10 lei.

The hotel has 28 double/twin rooms, one Family Room and two apartments, and 90% of them have a sea view.

For this year, the company announces a reduction in accommodation rates during the week, from Monday to Thursday. Thus, the price of accommodation is 350 lei per night from Monday to Wednesday, on Thursday it is 400 lei, and from Friday to Sunday, the rate increases to 500 lei. This marks a significant change compared to the single rate practiced in the last 10 years, which was 500 lei per night, regardless of day or season, the company also shows.

“We want to bring back the fashion of stays on the Romanian seaside. We have noticed the tendency of Romanians in recent years to spend between 2 and 3 nights in Romania, on weekends, with longer holidays being scheduled in other countries. I think it would be advantageous for both parties to gradually return to a week-long holiday at the seaside, and we want to encourage tourism during the week as well”, says Valentin Șoneriu, General Manager of Carmolimp.

The decision to take over the management of the hotel came after last year it opened the “Poftă sau Foame” brewery on the ground floor, where soups cost 10 lei. Last year, the company launched “soup in a bag” for the HoReCa industry.

The Brașov-based company owns the largest integrated cooked food factory and is the main supplier of freshly cooked, non-frozen dishes for the horeca industry in Romania.