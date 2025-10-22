South Korea invests in weapons factory in Romania

The South Korean company Hanwha will build, in two years, a weapons factory in Dâmbovița County. Construction of the factory will begin in the first quarter of 2026. The prospect is for it to become a regional hub for systems, Michael Coulter, CEO of Hanwha Global Defense, recently announced.

The Minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Radu Miruță, is on an official visit to the Republic of South Korea, on the occasion of his participation in the ADEX2025 exhibition, at the invitation of the South Korean authorities. The official delegation also included businessmen from Romania, from various industries, who were facilitated to meet with partners specific to their respective fields of activity.

Minister Miruță held one-on-one talks with South Korea’s Minister of Defense, Ahn Gyu‑back, with the Director of the South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), Jong Gun Seok, as well as a roundtable with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska. The discussions focused on ways to expand cooperation in the defense industry, including local production in Romania through partnerships with South Korean companies. The dialogue also addressed the conditions under which South Korean companies can participate in the European Union’s SAFE program. Romania is currently engaged in intensive discussions with several international partners to identify the best approach for the local economy to invest funds allocated through the EU SAFE program.

“As Minister of Economy, I have the obligation to ensure that the operational requirements of the Romanian Armed Forces are translated into an efficient commercial offer. This means not only the investment itself, but also the subsequent costs and the impact these new partnerships will have on the local economy – from creating new jobs to involving Romanian companies in the production chain, while ensuring that these investments are made with a competitiveness-oriented mindset for long-term sustainability,” stated Radu Miruță.

The discussions also included clarifications regarding the ongoing contract between Romania and Hanwha Aerospace for the delivery of 54 K‑9 self-propelled howitzers and 36 K‑10 support vehicles, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027, and the construction of a new factory in Petrești, Dâmbovița County, scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2026.

A year ago, Hanwha Aerospace confirmed that they had established a subsidiary in Romania, following announcements of plans to build a local armored vehicle factory.

Hanwha Aerospace Romania was established as part of a commitment to strengthen industrial partnerships, support the modernization of the Romanian Armed Forces, and contribute to the security of NATO’s eastern flank.

Hanwha Aerospace Romania aims to create local jobs and generate additional economic effects, committing to maximize industrial cooperation with the Romanian defense sector through local production and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.