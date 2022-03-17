Space for Ukraine: Globalworth provides 12,000 sqms of its portfolio in Romania and Poland for the refugees

Globalworth, the office investor in Central and Eastern Europe, supports the Ukraine war humanitarian relief efforts, by offering 12,000 square meters of its portfolio in Romania and Poland under the SPACE FOR UKRAINE motto.

The spaces will be used to accommodate refugees and provide them with related logistical support as well as depositing and sorting the donations. They will be operated by local authorities such as the City of Warsaw and the City of Bucharest and NGOs, such as the Red Cross Foundation and Geeks for Democracy.

In Romania, Globalworth is offering two office floors in the BOB office building in Bucharest which can host up to 700 refugees and a logistics space in Chitila Logistics Hub, where donations will be stored and sorted before reaching those in need. In Poland, the Warta Tower office building will host up to 500 refugees.

“The growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine with millions of refugees crossing the Polish and Romanian borders is a real tragedy that requires meaningful actions that can make a positive difference. At Globalworth, we have always stood by those in need and it could not be different now as this unimaginable crisis continues to unfold. Providing shelter for refugees and storage for food and medical supplies is the first step in our humanitarian relief efforts, but as the needs of those affected change, we continue to look at different ways in which we can help. We hope that a peaceful resolution will be achieved the soonest possible, states Dimitris Raptis, Globalworth Group CEO.