Spanish renewable energy company Ecoener SA announced on Thursday that it has won a 15-year contract for difference (CfD) in Romania for a 54.4 MW wind project, which will be its first asset in the European Union outside Spain.
The investment in the project, located in Miroslovesti, in northeastern Romania, is estimated at approximately 85 million euros.
The wind farm will be equipped with eight turbines, with an estimated annual production of 166 GWh. Commissioning is planned for the end of 2027.
Ecoener said it was the only Spanish company to secure capacity in Romania’s second CfD auction, which awarded 1,488 MW for 26 solar projects and 1,263 MW for 23 wind projects.
President Luis de Valdivia said the contract represented a “strategic milestone” for Ecoener as the company expands its presence in the EU. The firm, which has been more active in Spain and Latin America, has projects of over 1 GW under development in Romania, Poland, Italy and Greece.
The exercise price with which the Spanish company qualified for the auction was 68.74 lei/MWh, the second lowest price among those offered, as I wrote for the first time when I presented the results of the second CfD auction for renewables. According to local media, the Spanish investor also plans an 11 MW agrivoltaic park in Iași county.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002