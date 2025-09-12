The wind farm will be equipped with eight turbines, with an estimated annual production of 166 GWh. Commissioning is planned for the end of 2027.

Ecoener said it was the only Spanish company to secure capacity in Romania’s second CfD auction, which awarded 1,488 MW for 26 solar projects and 1,263 MW for 23 wind projects.

President Luis de Valdivia said the contract represented a “strategic milestone” for Ecoener as the company expands its presence in the EU. The firm, which has been more active in Spain and Latin America, has projects of over 1 GW under development in Romania, Poland, Italy and Greece.