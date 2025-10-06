SPEEDWELL, a Romanian developer, is strengthening its collaboration with Garanti BBVA Romania through a new €8 million financing agreement. The facility will fund the development of Building C8, the fourth building within THE IVY, SPEEDWELL’s flagship premium residential project near Băneasa Forest. With this deal, Garanti BBVA’s total financing for THE IVY now reaches almost €40 million, underlining the strong and long-standing partnership between the two companies.

The six-storey C8 building will feature 45 apartments, ranging from studios to four-room units (44–128 sqm). The completion of construction works is estimated for the end of 2026, with the handover of the apartments scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

Spread across more than 5 hectares, THE IVY will ultimately include ten residential buildings and over 800 apartments, designed as a gated community with modern facilities such as a restaurant, kindergarten, and fitness center. Two buildings have already been delivered, while the third building has been completed and will be delivered this autumn. Building C8 will also target the Green Homes certification from RoGBC, continuing SPEEDWELL’s focus on sustainability.

“At Garanti BBVA, we are committed to financing projects that combine economic performance with sustainability. THE IVY is a strong example of how modern residential developments can bring long-term value to both the community and the environment. Our ongoing partnership with SPEEDWELL reflects our belief in supporting forward-looking projects that improve people’s quality of life,” stated Bilge Demirer, Deputy General Manager, Enterprise Banking Area, Garanti BBVA Romania.

THE IVY has evolved into one of the most sought-after residential projects in Bucharest, boasting a community that combines successful entrepreneurs, professionals, and public figures. More than 70% of the apartments in Building C5 were purchased last year through referrals from existing residents, proof of the trust and satisfaction it inspires.

“The launch of C8 is an important milestone, enabling us to meet the strong demand for premium homes with a real sense of community. With Garanti BBVA’s support, we remain confident in delivering comfort, sustainability, and lifestyle at the highest standards. Over the past years, THE IVY has grown into a vibrant neighbourhood where trust and recommendations from existing residents play a decisive role. We are confident that C8 will follow the same success, offering future homeowners the quality, long-term value, and lifestyle they are looking for,” said Mădălina Arsene, Sales Manager at SPEEDWELL.