Speedwell buys nine-hectare land plot located on the Griro platform in Bucharest

Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal assisted the real estate developer Speedwell in purchasing a nine-hectare plot of land located in Bucharest, on the Griro platform, one of the largest plots of land available in the capital. Speedwell will build on this land a project estimated at 500 million euros that will include apartments, office and service spaces, leisure facilities and green spaces.

The lawyers from Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal specialized in real estate have provided assistance in relation to the entire transaction, starting with the extensive process of due diligence, the negotiation and the signing of transaction documents. The project team was comprised of Irina Dimitriu, Partner and Leader of the real estate practice, Diana Stan, Managing Associate, Maria Nitulescu, Managing Associate, and Alexandru Butusina, Senior Associate.

”I congratulate our team of lawyers who contributed to yet another of the largest transactions in recent years. This project involved more than just an exercise of due diligence and negotiation, having had the honor to make a true incursion into the history of Griro and understand the role it has played for decades in the life of the city. When we approached the day of signing, I had the revelation that we do not trade a simple property, but we are witnessing a paradigm shift, building the foundation of Bucharest’s urban regeneration”, said Irina Dimitriu, Partner and Leader of the real estate practice at Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal.

Founded by real estate experts Didier Balcaen and Jan Demeyere, of Belgian origin, Speedwell is one of the most active developers present on the Romanian market, with completed or ongoing projects in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara and Râmnicu-Vâlcea.