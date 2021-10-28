Speedwell kicks off construction works for SPACEPLUS project

The developer Speedwell has been granted the building permit for its first industrial project, SPACEPLUS. Construction works for the first warehouse will start soon, while the estimated delivery term is Q2 2022.

SPACEPLUS has been launched earlier this year and represents a new concept on the Romanian market. The product addresses to SMEs that are looking for flexible warehouse solutions, additional services, and features. The concept offers standard storage or production units, for light industrial and/or logistical usage.

The first warehouse will provide its tenants with a total of 10,000 sqm of storage space for companies to rent, with units ranging from 400 to 600 sqm in surface and a clear height of 6m. Larger surfaces, of up to 2000 sqm can also be rented, by adding up more units. Additional services include heated storage spaces, office space and sprinklers. Furthermore, the location benefits from an easy access, 24-hour security and a modern, durable concept.

Speedwell aims to turn SPACEPLUS into a nationwide brand, with locations in all major cities. The first warehouse is located in north-western Bucharest and features direct access from the ring road, easy access to and from the city centre and proximity to the exit towards the A1 highway.

Having the building permit in place, construction works will kick off soon and the first units will be available in Q2 2022.

The first SPACEPLUS units can already be pre-booked through the project’s website, where clients will find the possibility to calculate real time rents and a flexible and transparent pricing structure.

The project is being developed in cooperation with Belgian partner LCV and for renting it, Speedwell has partnered with Dunwell real estate agency.

“We are looking forward to start construction works at SPACEPLUS. Launching a new product and entering a new market segment comes with a lot of enthusiasm covering all the steps to be followed in the process. We strongly believe in our project and are hopeful that it will provide services covering the unmet needs of small and medium companies,” stated Didier Balcaen, CEO and CO-Founder Speedwell.

“The SPACEPLUS project proves the growing maturity of Romania’s industrial real estate market and comes at the right timing, helping rising businesses to operate in modern and safe premises. The approach to care for the demand of small & medium surfaces has been for long time needed and we are confident that the market will grasp this opportunity and push the growth to many more location, in Bucharest and throughout the country, this concept being ready to cover all locations,” said Daniel Cautis, Managing Partner of Dunwell Industrial Brokerage.