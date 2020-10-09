Sphera Franchise Group appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Sphera Franchise Group (“Sphera”) announces the appointment of Călin Ionescu as Chief Executive Officer, for a mandate of two years and seven months, ending on May 1, 2023. Călin Ionescu had been interim Chief Executive Officer starting with April of this year. The decision to appoint and validate him for a consolidated mandate was made at the October 8 meeting of the Administration Board.

“I am honoured to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer and ready for us to continue the projects started. We are going through a difficult period for the HoReCa industry, which motivates us to come up with innovative solutions to problems we have never faced before and determines us to be flexible and proactive. In the past few months, we have made decisions that have already produced the intended results, by mitigating the financial impact of the measures to contain the pandemic. In this context, my objectives are to continue to adapt the business in a complicated environment, so that we guarantee its sustainability and its position as top choice for customers,” stated Călin Ionescu, Chief Executive Officer.

During the same meeting, the Administration Board took note of the stepping down of Anastasios Tzoulas as member of the Administration Board, Vice-Chairman of the Board, as well as member of the Audit Committee of Sphera Franchise Group. The termination of the mandate is effective today, October 9.

“We thank Mr. Anastasios Tzoulas for his valuable contribution to Sphera’s activity and wish him all the best in his future projects,” added Călin Ionescu, Chief Executive Officer, Sphera.