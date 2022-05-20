Square 7 Properties accelerates development and buys new 30,000 sqm plot of land in Medias
“We have over 15 years of expertise in the development of retail projects, which we continue to capitalize on, in new strategic investments in Romania”, Clemens Petschnikar, CEO, Square 7 Properties explains.
At the same time, Square 7 Properties continues the investment plan together with the Belgian-based fund Mitiska REIM and is preparing this summer for the inauguration of Slatina Shopping Park’s expansion, as well as the start of a new investment in Giurgiu.