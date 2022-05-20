Square 7 Properties accelerates development and buys new 30,000 sqm plot of land in Medias

Square 7 Properties announces it has acquired a 30,000 sqm land in Medias, Aurel Vlaicu area, where they have begun authorizing procedures for a new retail park. The development will be carried out as a single investor.

“We have over 15 years of expertise in the development of retail projects, which we continue to capitalize on, in new strategic investments in Romania”, Clemens Petschnikar, CEO, Square 7 Properties explains.

At the same time, Square 7 Properties continues the investment plan together with the Belgian-based fund Mitiska REIM and is preparing this summer for the inauguration of Slatina Shopping Park’s expansion, as well as the start of a new investment in Giurgiu.