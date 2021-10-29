Square 7 Properties launches Baia Mare Shopping Park

Square 7 Properties company, together with its strategic partner Mitiska REIM, Europe’s leading specialist investor in convenience Real Estate, announces the launch of a new project in Baia Mare and the expansion of its retail park in Mediaș, by inaugurating Medias Shopping Park on October 28, 2021.

The investment in “Baia Mare Shopping Park”, extended near the Kaufland store, on Unirii Boulevard no. 21, totals 8,400 sqm of leasable area and 17,500 square meters of commercial space.

Built on the land of the former furniture factory of Mobam SA, the new shopping center – Baia Mare Shopping Park – also has a parking area of over 300 lots, which is an advantage for customers who will pass through this place every day, respectively retail employees.

Also, on the same day, with Mitiska Reim Group, Square 7 Properties completes the expansion of the retail park in Mediaș – “Medias Shopping” by inaugurating a new leasable area of 8,000 sqm. Thus, Medias Shopping Park reaches a total commercial area of 16,400 square meters.

The opening of the new shopping mall, placed on Soseaua Sibiului 75, is scheduled for October 28 and will include new brands such as Altex, Hervis, Kik, CCC, Xpress C&A, Noriel, New Yorker, Sinsay and Super Zoo. These are in addition to existing brands such as Kaufland, Deichmann, Takko, Pepco, Flanco, DM and Jysk, respectively.

“Currently, retail parks are preferred by consumers in terms of accessibility, the advantages being food anchors, outdoor parking spaces and direct access to stores. Time is a valuable asset for customers, who are also oriented towards a good quality-price ratio, therefore focusing on shopping centers that offer comfort, experience and variety, all in one place, is the obvious choice.. Moreover, there are dense residential areas nearby that will generate a large number of customers. There is an increased demand on the market from all our partners in different segments (fashion, appliances, home & deco) and there is a trend in recent years regarding expansion in cities where the commercial offer is not covered”, says Clemens Petschnikar , CEO of Square 7 Properties.

In 2022, Square 7 Properties and its partner, Mitiska REIM, plan to expand the existing retail parks in Slatina and Tulcea, as well as starting the development of two new commercial parks in Pitesti and Giurgiu, with a total commercial area of 36,000 sqm.