Star Storage names new Director of the Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions Division

Star Storage, a provider of digitalization and process automation solutions, announces that Viorel Delinschi is joining the team as Director of the Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions Division. This strategic appointment shows Star Storage’s ongoing commitment to strengthen its cloud and data center expertise and team.

Viorel Delinschi returns to the Star Storage team after an impressive career, which included key positions in prestigious companies such as IBM and Kyndryl, active in the same sector of data centers and cloud services. With an extensive experience in business development and critical IT infrastructure and data center services, Viorel has consistently proven outstanding abilities in serving clients with the most advanced critical infrastructure solutions, with a direct impact on the resilience of clients’ businesses and increasing their operational performance.

“I return with joy in the Star Storage team, with whom I had the chance to develop my abilities in data centers. I remember with much pride the year 2009, when I was responsible for the completion of the construction and the launch of the Star Storage data center, an opportunity for which I will always be grateful. I am very excited about this return and also eager to contribute to the company’s success at a time when Star Storage is in full expansion in the very dynamic industry of cloud and data center services,” said Viorel Delinschi.