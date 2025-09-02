47% of women in Romania consider fear of failure the main obstacle to entrepreneurship, even when they have the skills needed to build a business. To support early-stage women entrepreneurs, Impact Hub Bucharest and Raiffeisen Bank Romania have launched Start Her Journey, a three-month program designed to help participants grow their businesses.
The 20 selected participants will learn from business experts how to develop effective growth strategies for their companies.
“In Romania, only 1 in 15 women plans to start a business in the near future. Through Start Her Journey, together with Impact Hub Bucharest, we aim to change this statistic and create a context where women feel confident pursuing their ideas. We want to provide the support they need to turn their vision into successful businesses,” says Laura Mihăilă, Marketing, Communication & CX Director at Raiffeisen Bank Romania.
Eligibility and Program Details
The program targets women entrepreneurs aged 18–35 who own a company (SRL or PFA) registered in Romania with existing sales. Participants must hold a decision-making role (administrator or associate) and have clear growth plans.
Program Schedule and Content
Applications are open from September 2–30. Selection will take place between October 1–8, with the announcement of selected participants on October 10. The program includes three online learning modules covering key business growth topics, led by expert mentors.
-
October 13: Branding and business growth opportunities
-
October 17: Sales channels
-
October 23: Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to scale your business
“Only 2% of European venture capital funding goes to women-led startups, despite evidence that these businesses outperform male-founded ones, according to the National Confederation for Women Entrepreneurship. Start Her Journey provides entrepreneurs with practical tools and a supportive community. We aim for participants to finish the program with a clear growth strategy, actionable sales plans, and confidence in using technology, including AI, to accelerate their business. This is our way of supporting not just ideas but also the courage of women who choose entrepreneurship,” says Oana Craioveanu, CEO & Co-founder of Impact Hub Bucharest & Startarium.
Key Benefits
-
Develop a concrete business growth strategy
-
Network with women entrepreneurs from across Romania
-
Access funding opportunities through Raiffeisen Bank’s Factory program
-
Gain visibility – two participants will showcase their business to the Impact Hub Bucharest community
-
Join the Impact Hub Bucharest alumni network
This program combines practical guidance, mentorship, and community support to help women entrepreneurs successfully scale their businesses.
