Start-up based in Cluj buys Romanian platform Trilulilu

A Romania start-up based in Cluj, Digitap, founded by Alex Rus and Daniel Tamas, has taken over the Romanian online entertainment app Trilulilu (often dubbed as the Youtube of Romania), in association with Mihai Moga, journalist and entrepreneur. The transaction has been concluded on Thursday, as startupcafe.ro reported.

The transaction implied the acquisition of the brand, of the website, the content and other related assets.

Trilulilu, the online User-generated content platform, is boasting 4 million registered users and over 600,000 Facebook fans. It has been the first Romanian website of video, photo and audio sharing. Launched in 2007 by Sergiu Biriş and Andrei Dunca, Trilulilu has become the largest online community in Romania, where users can download videos, music and photos.

Digitap has been established in 2017 in Cluj as a digital entertainment content start-up. Its executives have a wide expertise on Gaming, Social Media, Software Development, Video and Publishing.