Start-up set up by two Romanians secures EUR 4.4 M funding

A startup founded in Bucharest, by two Romanian entrepreneurs who created a video conferencing platform, obtained a financing of 4.4 million euros from the venture capital funds Earlybird Venture Capital, Stride.VC and Launchub Ventures.

Sessions is a communication and collaboration platform that enhances video meetings for companies, for example, that can better manage their meetings online.

Founded in 2020 by Radu Negulescu (left photo) and Radu Țintescu (right photo), the platform integrates tools and applications such as Google Drive or Miro in one place.

With the funding obtained, the Romanian startup wants to continue to develop and improve their product for “remote” video meetings, according to Tech.eu.

“Almost every customer interaction now happens online, but most experiences still lack the structure, energy, information and interactivity needed to be truly powerful. That’s why we set out to turn every substandard video call into an extremely valuable “Session“, said Radu Negulescu, Session co-founder and CEO.