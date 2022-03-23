Startup connecting brands in the esports industry, co-founded by a Romanian, secures USD 2 M funding

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A startup that has developed a platform dedicated to the gaming and sports industry, co-founded by a Romanian, gets $ 2 million in funding in an investment round led by LAUNCHub Ventures.

Aggero, a London-based startup founded in 2018, has created a platform that connects brands and agencies with video game practitioners, Tech.eu reports.

The company offers mechanisms for analyzing and monetizing video streams in the gaming area.

The funding is expected to help Aggero further develop its existing technology stack as well as press forward with R&D projects that include AI integrations, creator monetization tools, and Metaverse applications. To date, the startup has raised $3.3. million.

GapMinder, SCM Advisors, Klaas Kersting and Phil Mohr also took part in the $ 2 million round. The new investors are joined by bValue, Founders Factory, Engine Media, as well as existing investors, including Mălin Ștefănescu, Dan Ghiță and Octavian Pătrășcu.

“The traditional divides between digital and social media, influencer, paid media, and livestream marketing have broken down with the advent of the new Creator Economy paradigm. Brands and individuals have all become content creators in an ecosystem that blends fandom, entertainment, advertising, and revenue,” Aggero CEO and founder Cristian Manea said.

“By unifying partnership management, monetization systems, and measurement, while setting a future path to design applications with a focus on Metaverse applications, Aggero will be a comprehensive strategic platform for the evolving Web3 marketing landscape.”