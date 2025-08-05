Startup Planable Has Been Acquired by SE Ranking

Planable, a startup that develops a collaborative platform for social media management, has been acquired by SE Ranking.

Planable was founded in 2016 by Xenia Muntean (CEO), Nicolae Gudumac (CTO), and Vlad Caluș (Head of Sales). In 2018, Miruna Dragomir joined the leadership team as CMO. The company took part in the Techstars accelerator and attracted funding from investment funds Fribourg Capital, Angular Ventures, and GapMinder.

Since then, Planable has grown to serve over 7,000 clients worldwide, with more than 40 employees and two development offices located in Bucharest and Chișinău.

SE Ranking is the company behind a powerful and intuitive SEO platform trusted by over 1 million businesses, agencies, and SEO professionals since 2013. As part of the acquisition, Planable joins SE Ranking’s mission to build a multi-product platform that helps businesses stay visible in the age of AI.

User search behavior is constantly evolving. Gen Z is increasingly using social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram to search for information and tutorials. More professionals are now turning to ChatGPT and other AI chatbots instead of traditional search engines like Google or Bing.

Additionally, Instagram now allows posts to appear in search results, effectively turning every social media user into a potential information source for both traditional and AI-powered search engines. SE Ranking data shows that Reddit, YouTube, and Quora are among the most frequently cited sources by AI today.

This is good news for social media managers. The content they create now has a direct impact on the buying journey. Social media marketing is expanding its role—from entertainment and brand building to improving conversions and capturing leads at the moment of purchase. And the opportunity to demonstrate measurable results is greater than ever.

In this context, the acquisition of Planable by SE Ranking sets a clear direction for the future of marketing: a unified platform for social media managers and SEO experts. This will enable them to create content that is not only engaging and valuable to people but also easily discoverable by search engines and AI chatbots. With this shared vision, the companies are ready to build tools that help marketing teams track performance across platforms and better calculate ROI.

Planable will continue to operate as a standalone product. The teams in Bucharest and Chișinău will keep developing the platform in line with its original mission: to offer a place where social media teams can plan, create, approve, and schedule content collaboratively and efficiently.

“When we started Planable in 2016, our goal was simple: to make content collaboration less frustrating. And we will continue to deliver on that promise.

Today, over 7,000 teams create great content through clear collaboration, saving 50% of the time traditionally spent in meetings and emails.

This new chapter means we can continue doing what we love while building toward a greater vision. With SE Ranking, we’re giving social media and SEO teams a better way to work together.”

— Xenia Muntean, CEO of Planable

“We’ll continue to develop each product to be the best in its category and start building bridges between them so that, when our users are ready to combine their workflows, they can do so seamlessly.

To all our existing users: thank you for your trust so far. We promise our products will keep getting better.

We took this step because our teams are completely in sync. We share the same energy, the same motivation, and the same obsession with building products that help people work efficiently.”

— Xenia Muntean, CEO of Planable