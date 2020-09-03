Startup set up by a Romanian entrepreneur to recruit coders gets financing from investment funds in Germany

A tech human resources startup founded by a Romanian entrepreneur in Berlin, which is operational in Romania as well, has obtained a seed financing from some major investment funds in Germany.

Romanian-born Victor Cazacu, together with 2 other partners, Paul Friedrich and Ivan Bernat, have established the start-up UPPER one year ago, with the purpose of setting up a head hunting platform for IT freelancers.

CEO Victor Cazacu, aged 35, has previously founded MVP Factory and was Head of Mobile at N26, while Paul Friedrich was ex-Director of EMEA Operations at Applause, and Ivan Bernat was former Head of Technical Talent at Andreessen Horowitz-backed Toptal, a global network of freelance software engineers and designers.

Now, the company has obtained a financing round led by the German investment fund Cavalry Ventures, along with another.vc and some business angels.

The team will use the fresh funding to build out the tech platform, develop internal tools and processes and grow both sides of the marketplace. The value of the investment is confidential for the time being.

Upper is mainly building ‘the tech freelance OS,’ where freelancers can manage their careers from end to end, employers can find contractors and build products, tech.eu reports.

The idea is to provide the transparency of a job platform by curating the job candidates, who will be mostly developers, designers or product managers. They will be matched to projects by “CTO-level tech experts,” with everything based on a transparent service-fee business model.

Each candidate will go through a background check, a video interview, a practical test and another technical interview.

At present, UPPER is recruiting freelancers from Germany, Romania, Bulgaria and Sweden.