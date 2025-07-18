Steady Progress on Brașov–Sighișoara Railway Construction

AKTOR Romania reports sustained progress in the tunneling works on the Apața – Cața subsection of the Brașov – Sighișoara railway line, where Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) are currently in operation.

At present, the teams are working intensively, achieving an average daily production of 18 meters of tunnel and installing 12 concrete segments per day at the Ormeniș portal. This pace reflects the company’s strong commitment to advancing the works according to schedule, despite the geotechnical complexities of the terrain.

Over 3.2 km already excavated

On the southern part of the site, from Portal 2 (Ormeniș), TBMs Eleni and Varvara have already bored over 3.2 kilometers of tunnel. On the northern segment, from Portal 3 (Homorod), where TBMs Alexandra and Konstantina began operations during the winter, activity has been temporarily impacted by ground conditions. However, both machines are now fully inside the mountain and have already passed the 500-meter excavation mark, with plans to catch up on the initial delays.

Earthworks continue in parallel

In addition to boring tunnels, the construction is continuing railway embankment works, which are a key component of the project.

In this project, AKTOR Romania collaborates with over 200 Romanian subcontractors and suppliers, which provide essential equipment, materials, and services – from precast concrete segments, pile casings, and steel structures to waterproofing systems, specialized works, laboratory testing, and environmental design – thus directly and indirectly supporting thousands of jobs in Romania.

“All teams here are working continuously to ensure project’s progress. In such complex work, delays can be inherent, especially given the geological challenges. Nevertheless, with good organization and mobilization, they can be overcome. We would like to express our gratitude for the very good collaboration with the Beneficiary and all stakeholders involved”, states Dumitru Cojocea, Project Director.

The Apața–Cața subsection is part of the rehabilitation project for the Brașov–Simeria railway line, a key corridor on the Rhine–Danube network, designed for train speeds of up to 160 km/h, specifically on the Brașov–Sighișoara segment. The project is co-financed by the European Union, under a contract signed between CFR SA (the Romanian National Railway Company) and the consortium AKTOR SA – Alstom Transport SA – Arcada Company SA.