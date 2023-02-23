Stericycle inaugurates a new station for the sterilization of medical waste in Romania

Stericycle, one of the main operators in the field of medical waste treatment, inaugurated a new processing station in Oradea. The new facility will allow Stericycle to increase its medical waste processing capacity by 800 tonnes per year. Medical waste treatment is a highly regulated industry of critical importance to public health and safety. The station is the most advanced waste processing facility owned by Stericycle in the country and adds to the company’s other investments in Romania.

Iulia Nartea, general director of Stericycle Romania, said: “Our new unit, in the industrial park in Oradea, is an important investment for the health sector, being one of the most modern medical waste processing units we have in Romania. Here we use the latest technologies in the field, providing important support to the medical industry in the region, serving hospitals and public and private health facilities”.

The method used for sterilization is one of the sustainable methods of treating medical waste. The new station uses steam under pressure and high temperatures to sterilize and decontaminate medical waste collected from health facilities in the area. This method allows the risk of infection to be eliminated, thus protecting the local community and the environment.