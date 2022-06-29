STIHL opens factory in Oradea following a EUR 25 M investment

Mayor Florin Birta announced the largest investment ever made in the industrial parks in Oradea. The German company STIHL will open a factory in the Industrial Park I through an investment of 125 million euros.

The company Andreas Stihl Power Tools will produce in the industrial park from Soseaua Borşului starting from the middle of 2024 and will have 150 employees.

“Now we approve the largest investment made in the industrial parks of Oradea since their establishment and until now. It is an investment made by the German company Stihl of 125 million euros, in which in the first phase jobs will be set up on an area of 14.7 hectares of land in the Eurobusiness I industrial park”, the mayor Florin Birta told the local councilors, on Tuesday.

The local councilors unanimously voted the results of the negotiation carried out by the Oradea Local Development Agency with the Stihl company, which will pay a royalty of 0.80 euros per square meter per year for the leased area of ​​146,599 square meters.

Mayor Florin Birta told Bihoreanul daily that the negotiations between the parties started eight months ago and took place in secret. For the first time for Oradea, the company Stihl Power Tools forced the municipality’s negotiators to sign confidentiality agreements.

“The discussions were conducted in the utmost discretion. Even the meeting of the Local Council in which the investment was approved had to be announced only 5 minutes before,” Birta said.

“The company Andreas STIHL Power Tools SRL, a subsidiary company of the holding company Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG. From Germany, intends to build in Oradea, in the Euobusiness I Industrial Park, from Borşului street, a new production location worth 125,000,000 euros , on a land area of ​​approximately 147,000 sqm “, ADLO says.

According to the press release, “the most important investment since the establishment of ADLO so far” will take place in stages and is the result of direct negotiations. Quoted in the document, Martin Schwarz, Stihl’s executive member on production and procurement, said that the company “realizes a large part of its battery sales in the European region. The city of Oradea convinced us not only by optimally connecting to markets that are important for us, but also through the correctly developed infrastructure and the good economic conditions.”

STIHL is a producer of power tools, especially chainsaws, used all over the world.