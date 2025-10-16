Stihl Opens New €125M Factory in Oradea, Boosting Local Industry

The German family-owned group Stihl inaugurated on Wednesday its first production unit dedicated exclusively to battery-powered equipment in Oradea, an investment announced at 125 million euros. The new production unit’s capacity is up to 1.8 million batteries and 1.7 million equipment by 2028. At present, 145 employees are working at the Stihl plant, but approximately 700 jobs are expected to be created by that year, according to information provided by Stihl.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002