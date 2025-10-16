Bihor News
BUSINESSCOMPANIES

Stihl Opens New €125M Factory in Oradea, Boosting Local Industry

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The German family-owned group Stihl inaugurated on Wednesday its first production unit dedicated exclusively to battery-powered equipment in Oradea, an investment announced at 125 million euros. The new production unit’s capacity is up to 1.8 million batteries and 1.7 million equipment by 2028. At present, 145 employees are working at the Stihl plant, but approximately 700 jobs are expected to be created by that year, according to information provided by Stihl.

- Advertisement -

The new factory is located in the Eurobusiness I Industrial Park in Oradea and has 47,000 square meters, built on a plot of approximately 147,000 square meters. The company’s management explained that the other option for the new factory would have been Poland, with Stihl ultimately choosing Oradea, especially due to the infrastructure and the presence of universities.

Construction began in March 2024 and was completed in approximately 18 months. According to the investors, the factory will gradually increase its production capacity, reaching an annual volume of 1 million battery packs by 2026.
By 2028, production is expected to reach 1.8 million battery packs and 1.7 million battery-powered equipment. Initially, the factory will produce battery-powered blowers and AP battery packs from the STIHL professional range. Over time, the portfolio will expand to include other battery-powered equipment, such as brushcutters, chainsaws and other tools.
DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.