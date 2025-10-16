Stihl Opens New €125M Factory in Oradea, Boosting Local Industry

The German family-owned group Stihl inaugurated on Wednesday its first production unit dedicated exclusively to battery-powered equipment in Oradea, an investment announced at 125 million euros. The new production unit’s capacity is up to 1.8 million batteries and 1.7 million equipment by 2028. At present, 145 employees are working at the Stihl plant, but approximately 700 jobs are expected to be created by that year, according to information provided by Stihl.

The new factory is located in the Eurobusiness I Industrial Park in Oradea and has 47,000 square meters, built on a plot of approximately 147,000 square meters. The company’s management explained that the other option for the new factory would have been Poland, with Stihl ultimately choosing Oradea, especially due to the infrastructure and the presence of universities.

Construction began in March 2024 and was completed in approximately 18 months. According to the investors, the factory will gradually increase its production capacity, reaching an annual volume of 1 million battery packs by 2026.