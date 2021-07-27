Storis, the audiobooks, e-books and podcasts app, plans to expand in 8 European countries by 2026

Storis, the first application for audiobooks, e-books and podcasts designed in Romania, is preparing for international expansion and aims to have a presence in eight European markets, outside Romania, until 2026.

“Our strategy is simple – we aim to have the largest catalog of digital books in the world, in the language of the local country where we are present, along with English. The way we read and learn is changing, and book consumption must be integrated into our modern lifestyle. In this context, the easiest way to access digital information always remains in the local language of each territory. During the pandemic, the demand for e-books increased rapidly, the countries in our expansion plan are ready to receive more quality content in the local language, and we will be ready to deliver it”, says Cătălin Meșter, CEO, Storis.

The first wave of expansion will include Estonia and Moldova, territories in which the application will start until 2022. Subsequently, six major continental markets – Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Poland and the Czech Republic – will be accessed, until 2026.

The application will focus, for each market, on the content in the local language – a major differentiator from the currently existing solutions, doubled by the one in English.

Storis is currently running a round of funding through the crowd-investing platform SeedBlink, with the aim of attracting 500,000 Euros.

More information on the funding status and the procedure for participating in the ongoing round is available at https://investors.seedblink.com/projects/58.

Participation in the investment round is open to any user registered on the SeedBlink platform, and the minimum contribution to the financing is at the threshold of 2,500 Euros. The service is valued at 3.9 million Euros, before being listed on the SeedBlink platform.