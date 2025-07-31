STRABAG Romania has successfully completed the design and construction of the new bypass around the Municipality of Făgăraș in Brașov County, Romania, five and a half months ahead of schedule. Located on the northern side of the municipality and extending both inside and outside the city limits, the bypass is designed to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance road safety in the area.

The project included both design and construction services. The design phase was completed in only three months, while the construction works began on 21 November 2023 and were finalized on 31 May 2025, well ahead of the initial 24‑month schedule.

“Făgăraș Bypass is a vital infrastructure investment for the region, reducing traffic pressure in the city centre and significantly improving road safety. Completing the project months ahead of schedule is a proof to the professionalism and commitment of our team and partners,” said Richard Steinacher, Technical Business Unit Manager, STRABAG Romania, Large Scale Projects team.

The bypass, which has a total length of 5.9 km and a carriageway width of 7 m plus additional widenings, includes three modern roundabouts and two new bridges crossing a tributary of the Olt River and the Berivoi stream. Both bridges were built using reinforced concrete frames with single spans of 21.5 m and 30 m respectively. To ensure the highest level of safety, 8‑metre‑high LED lighting poles were installed on the bridges and throughout the route.

All three roundabouts were designed in compliance with the Romanian AND 600 standard and are located at the exit from DN1, at the intersection with DJ104D and at the re‑entry point to DN1. The roundabouts were built with identical central islands for clear road perception, featuring landscaped areas with grass, contrasting paving and truck‑mountable inner rings. Along the bypass, 970 m of noise‑reducing barriers were installed to protect residential areas close to the new route.

The technical works for the project were extensive and included excavation and embankment operations, the laying of multiple layers of ballast and asphalt designed for very heavy traffic, the construction of 13 culverts and two reinforced concrete culverts, as well as over one kilometre of reinforced concrete retaining walls. The drainage system was also completely rebuilt with more than 13 km of trapezoidal ditches and channels leading to culvert drop chambers, ensuring efficient surface water collection. Road markings, vertical and horizontal traffic signage and full LED lighting were installed to provide maximum safety for all road users.

To maintain access for local residents, side roads were rebuilt and reconnected to the new bypass. In addition, noise barriers were installed in sensitive urban zones and all affected utility networks, including gas, water, power and telecommunications lines, were either protected or relocated.

The use of Building Information Modelling (BIM) technology by STRABAG’s team supported efficient planning and coordination throughout the project. This approach was also recognised with a special award at BIM Con 2024, the most important conference on digitalisation in construction in Romania.