Study: 39% of employees and candidates receive at least one new job offer every month

2022 was the best year in the labor market for candidates and employees, both from the perspective of the large number of jobs available in the market and the efforts that employers made to attract and retain them – increasing salaries, diversifying the packages extra-salary benefits or flexibility related to the hybrid work schedule. In these conditions, according to the most recent study carried out globally by The Network, an entity that has affiliated online recruitment platforms from over 130 countries, Boston Consulting Group and eJobs Romania, almost 7 out of 10 respondents feel that the labor market continues to be favorable and that the balance is heavily tipped in their favor in employment negotiations.

“The study was carried out on a sample of 90,000 candidates and employees from 160 countries, and their answers faithfully reflect what we also felt throughout 2022, but also from the beginning of 2023 onwards. Regarding the fact that we are going through perhaps the best period in which you can change your job and in which you can choose a variant that really suits you. This in the context where 39% of the participants in the study stated that they receive at least one invitation to a job interview every month, and 74% say that they are approached several times a year by recruiters”, says Roxana Drăghici, Head of Sales in within eJobs, the largest online recruitment platform in Romania.

Against this background, more than half of candidates and employees say they are now in a position to turn down a financially attractive offer if their interview experience left them with a bad taste. In addition, the positive history of the last year made them look optimistically at possible salary negotiations before an employment. “69% strongly believe that, even after receiving the financial offer from the employer, they can eventually get a higher salary because they know that there is a shortage of candidates in the market and, for this reason, companies are more flexible and willing to increase their salary. Only 14% believe that employers are the ones who have the competitive advantage in negotiations”, says Roxana Drăghici. Candidates’ confidence in themselves is at an all-time high, and this is confirmed by the survey conducted by eJobs Romania in October, according to which 65% believe they could find a new job in less than two months.

The study conducted by The Network, Boston Consulting Group and eJobs Romania also shows that IT specialists, digital and sales specialists represent the profiles most sought by employers. They are closely followed by those with experience in the hospitality, transport and logistics industries. “We find the same categories at the level of our country. From the beginning of the year until now, more than 13,000 jobs have been posted for candidates from these sectors of activity”, states Roxana Drăghici.

The study was conducted between August and October 2022 on a sample of 90,000 respondents from 160 countries, including Romania. The responses were collected by The Network, along with more than 130 affiliated recruiting platforms internationally and processed by the Boston Consulting Group, a management consulting company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. This is the largest profile survey conducted on a global sample.