Study: 68% of employees and 87% of freelancers intend to become entrepreneurs in the next 2 years

68% of employees in Romania are interested in opening a business in the next two years and 87% of people working as freelancers share the same thought, according to a study conducted by Unlock Research for ING Bank Romania in May 2021.

Among the areas of activity in which employees want to become entrepreneurs are: retail (14%), HoReCa (11%), IT (7%) and e-commerce (6%). Freelancers want to make the switch to entrepreneurship in the fields of HoReCa (9%), media / marketing (9%), retail (8%), and IT (6%).

“Entrepreneurship is a choice that has the ability to shape the labour market and the business environment in Romania in the future, given the potential that exists today. And the ING study comes as a validation of a trend that we feel more and more, where people have rediscovered their passions during a pandemic and have the courage to follow them. Moreover, the study shows that we are in a very good direction with the project we launched with Impact Hub five years ago: Startarium. There, all those who want to make the transition to entrepreneurship, have everything they need to start on this path, from idea to scaling.”, says Silvia Mihăilescu, Director of Marketing, Communication and CSR, ING Bank Romania.

Preparing for entrepreneurship

Employees who want to become entrepreneurs are informed and check the viability of the business idea they have before investing time and money. 56% of them state that they have studied the field / industry in which they would like to work, and 40% have prepared a business plan. In terms of age, the highest percentage of employees who want a business on their own is among those aged between 25 and 44 years.

Instead, freelancers study the field of interest in terms of understanding competition and legislative issues (57%). 44% drew up a business plan, and 29% said they attended mentoring programs, entrepreneurship courses and workshops.

“We are pleased that this study brings us the opportunity to do what we preach to entrepreneurs in the community: to ask, test, validate and put numbers and dimensions behind market insights. And from the community and the usage of Startarium digital products, we already have many signs of this growing trend, and we assume both the merits of promoting entrepreneurship as a healthy option for individuals, economies and societies alike, and the responsibility to sustain them further with know-how, resources, support, community – because their beginnings in entrepreneurship should be as healthy and constructive as possible.”, added Adina Crețu, Director Programs & Entrepreneurial Growth Division la Impact Hub Bucharest.

Pros and cons of becoming an entrepreneur

When it comes to employees, 53% say that the main reason they do not want to become entrepreneurs is the lack of finances. Other arguments underlying their decision are the difficulty of running a business (34%) and the security offered by the job (27%). On the other hand, among the main reasons that encourage them to start a business is the desire to support themselves on a hobby or a passion (19%), the opportunity to learn more than in the current position of employee (18%). and the freedom to operate according to their own choices (17%).

For freelancers, the reasons for starting a business are the opportunity to earn based on a hobby or passion (25%), the freedom to carry out their work according to their own desires (20%) and the option to be direct beneficiaries of the activity they perform (15%). The disadvantages in making such a decision are represented by state taxes (18%), taking far more risks (14) and the fluctuation of income (13%).

At the same time, the fear of bureaucracy / legislation / authorities was confirmed by 24% of employees and 33% of freelancers. A need mentioned by both groups, in the same proportion of 57%, is represented by a simplified system / a platform for everything that means taxes and issues related to accounting. Other things that Romanians consider to be very helpful for starting entrepreneurship are funding programs (57% – employees, 47% – freelancers) and mentoring programs (41% – employees, 38% – freelancers).

From employee to freelancer and vice versa

When it comes to becoming freelancers, 56% of employees are interested. For them, freelancing means a continuous learning process, and among the mentioned disadvantages are the turnover fluctuation (23%) and the assumption of higher risks (16%). But once you become a freelancer, returning to the role of employee is more difficult, only 37% of them mentioning that they would be interested in becoming employees.