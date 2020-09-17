Tremend, a Romanian company, has developed a “world tour of yarn” for Südwolle Group — a worsted spinner of wool and wool blends. The platform supports Südwolle Group’s business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Südwolle Group is recognized as one the world’s largest spinner of pure wool and wool blend worsted yarns for weaving, circular and flat knitting. The majority of the wool garments in the world contain one of the Südwolle Group yarns. The group is present in 13 countries, on 5 continents, and sells 40% of its production in Europe.

With COVID-19 pandemic forcing physical events and trade shows to close their physical doors, the “Yarn World Tour” digital fair supports companies from various industries in easily accessing Südwolle Group’s latest wool collections during these times when travelling to suppliers’ location is nearly impossible. Clients can discover the latest trends in the textile industry, as well as Südwolle Group’s flat knitting collection including a sample order function.

“No physical fair – challenge accepted. Tremend made us successful by tackling our needs. Without their engagement, we would not have been able to launch our digital collection in time”, Caroline Pohl, Digital Business Development Manager, Südwolle Group, states.

Tremend delivered their idea of the “Yarn World Tour” in record time, thus assisting Südwolle Group in rapidly shifting from participating in physical industry fairs to running virtual events, and navigating today’s emergent challenges. The software engineering team’s experience was pivotal in developing a state-of-the-art digital fair experience, with a custom-made 3D Earth Globe showcasing Südwolle Group’s new wool collections and a straightforward sample ordering function. Tremend is Südwolle Group’s agile digital transformation partner since 2018, helping the business sustain its competitive edge by embracing digital innovation.

“Today’s everchanging and unpredictable environment is challenging businesses, regarding the industry. But it’s also acting as a catalyst for digitalization, enabling companies to move beyond their traditional approach. Südwolle Group’s “Yarn World Tour” tells the success story of how to respond innovatively and build up digital capabilities. We’re glad we contributed to their agile digital transformation journey and helped them find new ways to engage with their customers during these unprecedented times.” Florin Ionescu, Presales Technical Architect, Tremend, says.