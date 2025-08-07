At the end of June, the number of orders registered through the easySales platform increased by 10.94% compared to the level recorded in the first month of the year. Among marketplaces, the fastest growth in order volume was seen from newcomers to the easySales ecosystem, Trendyol and FashionDays.

“The data from the first half of the year shows, on one hand, a consistent appetite for consumption from users via major established marketplaces on the local market, and on the other hand, a rapid acceleration of purchases through the new platforms we’ve integrated into the easySales ecosystem. We’re also seeing increasingly fast growth in product listings — more and more merchants are entering marketplaces, thus gaining access to efficient and fast sales channels. We constantly monitor the evolution of the eCommerce market and, this autumn, we will present a new overview of the Romanian market at our event eCommerce Talks by easySales,” said Ciprian Cazacu, CEO and co-founder of easySales.

If newcomers Trendyol and FashionDays recorded exponential growth — +2,316.8% and +1,121.5% respectively by the end of June (typical for marketplaces in the early stages of integration with easySales), the established players also showed double-digit growth in order volumes in H1 2025:

Altex : +22.31%

Decathlon: +22.06%

At the same time, the market leader eMag saw a slight slowdown of -3.02% in June compared to January.

Growth was also seen in sales through merchants’ own websites, with a +23.2% increase by the end of June compared to January.

Product Listings Also on the Rise

In terms of the number of listed products on marketplaces, Trendyol leads again, with nearly 30 times more products listed in June vs. January, followed by FashionDays, with 8 times more offers.

Other notable increases in product listings (June vs. January):

Flanco : +86.93%

Altex : +57.40%

Pepita : +36.92%

Decathlon : +22.47%

Okazii : +21.35%

Cel : +21.13%

eMag : +16.07%

Vivre : +13.23%

Elefant: +12.56%

By the end of June, compared to January, the easySales platform recorded:

+23% more invoices generated

+21.85% more AWBs automated

— all clear indicators of a steadily growing appetite for online consumption among users.