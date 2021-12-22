Supernova buys portfolio of six Cora shopping centers from Louis Delhaize Group

The Austrian-based property group Supernova acquired a portfolio of 6 Shopping Centers, 3 of them located Bucharest, the others in Bacau, Constanta and Drobeta-Turnu Severin, from Louis Delhaize Group, parent company of Cora, through a complex share deal transaction with lease-back component. The acquisition was financed partially by a consortium of 4 banks – Erste Bank AG, Raiffeisen Bank International, Raiffeisen Bank Romania and BCR.

Supernova relied on the legal advice of bpv Grigorescu Stefanica for the acquisition and financing transactions, including for structuring, due diligence, contract negotiation for the share deal and for the financing documentation. Louis Delhaize group was advised by the law firm act Botezatu Estrade Partners.

The legal team was led by Anca Albulescu (Partner) and included Nicolae Ursu (Managing Associate), Alina Tyelu (Senior Associate), Diana Radu (Associate) and Iuliana Rusu (Associate).

“We are pleased to have had bpv Grigorescu Stefanica on our side advising us on this transaction. In Anca, Nicolae and their team we have found outstanding support and have developed a type of relationship that every real estate company should build from their first steps in Romania.”, declared Mag. Johannes Wurzer, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at Supernova.

“We are proud to have successfully completed a new mandate for Supernova. It was a complex project, with multiple challenging aspects, but our real estate team confirmed once again its expertise by obtaining the optimal outcome out of competitive interests of all the parties involved. On behalf of the bpv Grigorescu Stefanica team, I would like to thank Supernova for trusting us again for their projects in Romania. We look forward to accompanying them in their next exciting steps in Romania,” stated Anca Albulescu.