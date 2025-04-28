Employees expect to work better at the office with their colleagues this year, as they anticipate working conditions similar to or the same as in 2024. At the same time, however, most believe that their employer should provide better recognition of their merits and contributions, according to a survey conducted among 1,175 respondents nationwide by Genesis Property, a local office building owner.

Thus, over 83% of employees believe they will collaborate well or very well with their team, while nearly 90% expect to see better or similar working conditions in 2025 compared to last year. At the same time, however, more than 52% would like to see progress from their employer in recognizing merits and contributions, and 48% point out that organizations are not effective enough in addressing employee dissatisfaction in 2025.

In addition, over 41% want to see more support from their employer regarding work-life balance, while nearly 38% would like to see a stronger sense of teamwork across the company.

„People come to the office for more than just tasks and meetings – they come for real connections, for the feeling of being part of a team, and for the sense that their work truly matters. It’s encouraging to see that most employees are optimistic and believe in strong collaboration with their colleagues. At the same time, their message is clear: they want to be seen, heard, and genuinely appreciated. In a fast-moving world, the office can become a point of balance – a place where relationships are strengthened, trust grows, and every contribution receives the recognition it deserves”, said Elena Panait, Head of Leasing & ComYunitY.

Only just over 44% say they have the ability to adjust their work schedule according to personal needs whenever necessary, while more than 55% say they manage to do so only occasionally or not at all. Additionally, 89% of participants believe that organizational initiatives to support employee health and well-being are important or very important, recognizing the significant role these efforts play in people’s overall wellness. Regarding how managers provide constructive feedback in 2025, nearly 64% point out that they expect improvement in this area.

Genesis Property has long-term plans to complete the final phase of YUNITY Park, a campus of the future created by Liviu Tudor, which redefines the office experience through a mix of facilities, experiences, and communities. The first two phases, completed in 2023, benefited from an investment of over 30 million euros. The third phase, the Innovation Center, will be inaugurated within the next 12 months following a 20-million-euro investment.

The survey was conducted by Genesis Property and analyzed employees’ needs and expectations for 2025. It was carried out nationally between January and February 2025 via the iVox platform, on a total sample of 1,175 internet users from Romania. Around 48% of participants are female, and nearly 57% have a net monthly income higher than 5,000 lei.