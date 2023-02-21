Survey: Romanians would turn to family or friends if they needed a sum of money, rather than to a bank loan

60% of Romanians declare that they trust mobile banking applications to keep their money safe. Internet banking or bank websites are next in line, with 59% of respondents declaring their trust in them, according to a Reveal Marketing Research study analyzing Romanians’ perceptions of banking institutions and how they identify themselves in the collaborative relationship with banks.

56% trust the banks themselves to keep their money safe. Generation Z and over-55s have significantly more trust in banks, scoring 65% and 63% respectively. 46% of Romanians trust Google Pay, and 41% trust Apple Wallet. Generation Z (18-24 year olds) is the only one that trusts Apple Wallet (52%) more than Google Pay (34%). Online merchants are the institutions in which Romanians have the least confidence in terms of the safety of their money. 31% trust international online retailers and 38% trust local online retailers. Intermediary platforms that process online payments between merchant and buyer enjoy a higher score, with 45% of respondents saying they trust them to keep their money safe.

Romanians prefer to use loans from acquaintances rather than loans from banks

If they needed a certain amount of money, 47% of respondents say they would borrow from family or friends, to a significantly greater extent Generation Z (64%) and those from rural areas (53%). Calling for bank loans is preferred by 29% of Romanians, while 11% would use a shopping card if they needed a sum of money. 3% of respondents mentioned that they would borrow from non-banking financial institutions (NFIs). Romanians prefer these informal loans because, most of the time, they are small amounts, and the lack of interest or strict payment terms reduces their financial anxiety.

How much and how Romanians save

Regarding savings, 21% of Romanians declare that they do not manage to save. This percentage is decreasing since April 2022, when 29% of Romanians declared this aspect. 32% of Romanians declare that they will save less than at present, and 28% declare that they will save the same as before. For 15% of Romanians, savings will increase, compared to 8% who declared in April 2022 that they will save more than at present. If we look at the ways Romanians would choose to save, we notice, compared to last year, a significant increase in bank deposits. If in April 2022 51% of respondents declared that they would save by depositing in a bank deposit, currently 58% of Romanians would choose this method. 23% of Romanians would choose to keep their saved money in an envelope in the dresser, 5 percentage points less than in 2022, while 1 in 10 Romanians would choose to invest in the stock market through a broker, keeping the same share from last year.

How Romanians pay for online orders

Regarding online orders, 45% of Romanians prefer to pay online when placing the order, especially people between the ages of 45 and 55 (55%), while 44% prefer to pay the order in cash when the package is delivered. Cash on delivery is preferred to a significantly greater extent by young people between 18-24 years old (58%) and people from rural areas (53%). 10% of respondents say they prefer to pay by card, but upon delivery of the order. 15% of people over 55 prefer this payment method. 50% of Romanians declare that they will use less and less cash than before, to a significantly greater extent among people between 45 and 55 years old. 34% declare that they will use cash in the same proportion as before, and 7% that they will use more cash than at present. The data on the use of cash has not changed compared to April 2022.

Romanians-bank relation



As for the collaboration relation between Romanians and banks, half of respondents say they use the services of a single bank for all operations they need, 63% the Z generation, 56% people older than 55 and 57% of people living in the countryside.

47% of respondents say they use the services of 2-3 banks, while 3 percent collaborate with more than 3 banks. People who are employed, particularly those aged from 35 to 55, collaborate with more banks than the rest of respondents.