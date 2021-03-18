Swedish private equity fund Oresa buys logistics and industrial park Solo in Iasi

Swedish private equity fund Oresa has bought the logistics and industrial park Solo Iasi from Tester Group owned by Romanian businessman Bogdan Pitigoi, with RPTR advising the equity fund on this acquisition.

In addition to the acquisition process, the law firm also assisted the buyer in connection with the financing of the transaction.

“We appreciate the effort, professionalism and constructive attitude of the RTPR team both on due diligence and SPA stage and also on bank financing. This made it possible to close this transaction successfully during pandemics challenges and in a very short timeframe”, declared Cornel Marian, Managing Partner Oresa

For this mandate RTPR involved a multidisciplinary team of lawyers for the two workstreams of the deal. The team that advised on the acquisition was made of Costin Taracila (Managing Partner), Alina Stavaru (Partner), Ianita Tui (Counsel), Bogdan Cordos (Senior Associate), Cristi Porojanu, Andreea Stoiciu, Codrina Simionescu and Ioana Ilie (Associates). The financing team included Alexandru Retevoescu (Partner), Cosmin Tilea (Counsel) and Andreea Stoiciu (Associate).

“We would like to thank our clients for their trust and to congratulate them for closing this new deal. We are happy to see that investment funds continue to be interested in the Romanian real estate market. Strong businesses developed by Romanian entrepreneurs attract the investors and along them they enter a new development phase.”, declared Ianita Tui.

“We are honoured to have assisted Oresa in the financing of this acquisition. It was an interesting deal and we hope to have the chance to work together again for other future projects.”, added Cosmin Tilea.