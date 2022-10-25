Symmetrica acquires the Somaco Holding factory in Doaga, Vrancea

Symmetrica, a producer of vibro-pressed pavers and curbs and the domestic producer with eight own production units, acquired the Somaco Holding factory in Doaga – Mărășești. This is positioned in the vicinity of the production facility that Symmetrica already owns. With this step, the company will expand with several production lines on a total area of ​​approx. 300,000 square meters.

“At the beginning of the year, we mentioned that our expansion strategy includes the southeast of the country, one of the areas with high potential that reports significant increases from year to year in terms of volumes of precast concrete sold. The acquisition of the Somaco Holding factory in Doaga comes as a natural step in shaping this strategy and marks an important stage for Symmetrica in order to strengthen its position”, said Sebastian Bobu, Executive Director of Symmetrica.

According to his statements, during the next year, investments worth more than 10 million euros will be directed to the modernization and retechnology of the purchased unit and the transformation of the location in Doaga into a technological hub expanded on several production lines. Through this acquisition, the company will also expand its area of ​​activity, through the production of poles for overhead power lines (LEA), thus completing its portfolio of solutions for electrical infrastructure projects.

The new production unit acquired by Symmetrica is located on a plot of 250,000 m2 and has 3 production halls and annexes with an area of ​​15,000 m2. With its takeover, Symmetrica will retain 30 of Somaco’s employees. They will join the 60-person team already in the neighboring Symmetrica factory. The company’s unit in Doaga was inaugurated in 2018 and has three production lines in operation focused on three types of products: pavements, sewage systems and concrete masonry elements.