Symmetrica expands the factory in Prejmer following EUR 7 million investment

Symmetrica, a local vibro-pressed paving and edging company, announces the completion of the expansion works of the factory in Prejmer, Brașov, following an important investment of 7 million euros. In this way, the company is consolidating its presence in the central area of ​​the country, with the tripling of production capacity near Brașov.

“In recent years, we have noticed an effervescence of works, both in the public and private system, in the central area of ​​the country, while our production in the area was not up to the volume necessary to meet the demands. Thus, last year we started the new investment and decided to expand the factory in Prejmer with a new hall. With this step, we have created a new technological hub, in addition to the one in Doaga – Vrancea, with a production capacity of 5,000 square meters / day“, said Sebastian Bobu, Executive Director of Symmetrica.

Symmetrica thus invested in a new hall but also in other technical constructions (aggregate warehouses, offices, etc.) with an area of ​​5,000 square meters, located on a 20,000 square meter plot. In this way, two units with a total area of ​​7,000 square meters will operate in the production hub in Prejmer, located on a plot of land with a total area of ​​almost 40,000 square meters.

“Investments in this objective were directed both to the acquisition of the land and the erection of constructions, as well as to the installation of state-of-the-art equipment. In this way, together with the new installed lines, we will also produce at Prejmer the products from the Select range, premium products with design, color and special properties”, said Sebastian Bobu.

According to him, production in the new hub will increase by 200%, and premium products will represent approx. 15% of the total. Also, within the units of the Prejmer hub, 60 employees will work, of which 25 are newly recruited.

With the new expansion, Symmetrica will ensure an even better geographical coverage and will have the ability to deliver products quickly and at competitive prices in the central area of ​​the country.