SYMMETRICA invests EUR 7 M in its first factory in the South-East of the country, in Ovidiu

Symmetrica, the producer of vibro-pressed pavers announces the launch of a new production unit following an investment of 7 million euros. The new factory, located in the city of Ovidiu, Constanța county, represents the ninth manufacturing unit of the company and the first in the South-East of the country.

Built on a plot of 50,000 m2, the new Symmetrica production hall has an area of ​​3,500 m2, where pavements, curbs, garden elements, masonry, etc. will be manufactured. The factory in Ovidiu will produce over 100,000 units monthly, the company thus reaching a total production capacity of 4,000 linear meters / square meters daily.

“Symmetrica has an important geographical coverage, and the South-Eastern area of ​​the country was already in our attention, having an important growth potential both in terms of public and private projects. Also, with our entry into this region, we are ready to get actively involved in supporting local communities, as we already do in all the other localities where we are present”, said Sebastian Bobu, Executive Director of Symmetrica.

According to his statements, the factory in Constanța county has modern, high-tech, fully automated production lines. More than 35 employees will work in the new production unit. Although the technological process is complex, it can be coordinated by 5-6 people per shift, the automation of the factory representing an important advantage in facilitating the work of employees.

With the inauguration of the new factory, Symmetrica reaches a total of nine production units in Romania, the other eight factories being located in Verești – Suceava, Podul Iloaiei – Iași, Bolintin Vale – Ilfov, Prejmer – Brașov, Cociu – Bistrița Năsăud, Mărășești – Vrancea, Zimandu Nou – Arad and Solca – Suceava.