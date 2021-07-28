Symmetrica invests EUR 9 M in expanding with new production lines

Symmetrica, a local producer of vibro-pressed pavers and curbs continues its investments and allocates a budget of approx. 9 million euros for the expansion with new production lines for five of the seven factories it owns. The new lines will be dedicated to the production of elements for sewerage systems in the context of the growing demand for such products from year to year.

“The market for sewerage systems is constantly growing and we estimate that the demand will be growing in the future, especially in the context of the need to connect homes to the sewerage system, especially in rural areas,” said Sebastian Bobu, Symmetrica Executive Director.

Thus, a National Institute for Statistics study show that, by 2020, 55.8% of Romania’s population had homes connected to the sewerage system. At the urban level, the percentage reported by INSSE was 92.2%, while in rural areas, it reached only 13.1%.

Compared to the regions, the largest share of the population connected to the sewerage systems was registered by the Bucharest-Ilfov region (88.5%), followed by the Center region (68.3%) and the West (62.8%). The lowest degree of connection to sewerage systems was reported in North-East (38.7%), South-Muntenia (38.9%) and South-West Oltenia (42.9%).

“Studies show a 5% increase in Romania’s population with homes connected to the sewerage system, in just 3 years, from 2017 to 2020. At the urban level, the increase was 4.5%, while in the environment rural area of 4.9%. This confirms, once again, the need of the market to have access to high quality sewerage systems “, Sebastian Bobu added.

At this moment, the company has already put into operation the first line of elements for sewerage systems in the factory in Vrancea (Doaga), so that by this autumn will be inaugurated those located in the factories in Brașov (Prejmer) and Suceava ( Furrow). And next year, Symmetrica will invest in such lines in the production units in Arad (Zimandu Nou) and Bistrița-Năsăud (Cociu).

“The production lines are special, fully automated and dedicated to the production of elements for pipes and manholes. Each of them requires funds of about 1.8 million euros in land acquisition, construction of production halls and equipment. Thus, in total, the investment in the lines dedicated to the elements for sewerage will reach over 9 million euros “, underlined the Executive Director of the company.