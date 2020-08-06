Takeda Romania appoints New Ad Interim Country Head

Pharmaceutical company Takeda announced today the appointment of Vlad Hutanu to the role of ad interim Country Head Romania as of 17th August, 2020. Vlad will become a member of the Takeda Eastern Europe Leadership team and will be based in Romania.

Jiri Smejkal, Takeda´s Eastern Europe Head, said: „I am convinced this appointment will successfully continue our work and collaboration with our partners to provide Takeda innovative treatments to patients in Romania”.

Vlad Hutanu joined Takeda in 2012 as Sales Manager for the Hospital Division and has been working in several managerial roles. In his current role, as Business Unit Head Oncology, he has contributed significantly to earlier patients` access to innovative medicines and reinforcing the relationships with Specialty Societies & main Romanian Key Opinion Leaders. He holds a M.D. diploma from the University of Medicine in Targu Mures, Romania.

Vlad Hutanu replaces in this role Dominika Kovacs, who has decided to pursue her career outside Takeda. „Let me please use this opportunity and thank Dominika for her excellent work in bringing together the teams of Takeda and Shire, while providing access for Romanian patients to Takeda innovative medicines“, added Jiri Smejkal.