Târgoviște is the new city where Uber is available

Uber has now reached 21 cities in Romania: Bucharest, Timișoara, Cluj, Brașov, Iași, Constanța, Craiova, Galați, Pitești, Ploiești, Oradea, Brăila, Sibiu, Buzău, Bacău, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Alba Iulia, Arad, Târgu Mureș, Baia Mare, and Târgoviște.

Between the 8th and 11th of September, new users in Târgoviște can use the discount code HELLOTARGOVISTE for discounted UberX rides.

As well as in all other Romanian cities, in Târgoviște Uber cooperates only with fully licensed drivers. Uber is launching in the city with UberX.

“We are excited to reach Târgoviște, marking our presence in southern Romania. We believe people will be getting around the city a lot more seamlessly, as they are becoming more and more interested in alternative transportation. We are happy to make that possible for people in Târgoviște by bringing them the Uber technology which connects riders and drivers and improves the safety of their trips.” – says Ana Maria Borlovan, Country Operations Manager Uber Romania, Slovakia and The Baltics.