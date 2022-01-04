Tarom GM, astronaut Dumitru Prunariu’s son, resigns

Cătălin Radu Prunariu, son of astronaut Dumitru Prunariu, has resigned from the position of general manager of Tarom, the national flag carrier, after only six months in office.

Cătălin Prunariu was appointed GM at Tarom in June 2021. He was among the last chiefs of companies under the Transport Ministry’s authority who had still remained at the helm after USR minister Catalin Drula had left the office.

The Board of Directors of the Romanian National Air Transport Company Tarom informed that it took note of the resignation of Commander Cătălin Radu Prunariu from the position of General Manager, and mentioned that he had resigned for personal reasons.

Cătălin Prunariu started working within Tarom in 2009, as copilot, and after that as pilot commander, instructor and examiner. At the same time, during 2012-2017 he was member of the management board of the Romanian Civil Aviation Authority. During 2019-2020 he was chief inspector on air operations.

Tarom named Mihăiță Ursu as the new GM. He is member of the Board of Directors and former general manager during June 2020 – June 2021.