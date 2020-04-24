Tarom resumes flights as of May 2. Which are the first destinations?

National flag carrier Tarom has announced it is resuming flights as of May 2. The first available destination will be to Amsterdam, with more flights to follow in the next days to Athens, Paris and Frankfurt.

Tarom will operate flights to Amsterdam and Athens on May 2 and May 4, and more flights to Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam are due on May 6.

Flights operated by Tarom to Munich will be available on May 8.

The Government has approved a rescue plan for the Romanian airline companies, Blue Air (private airline) and Tarom (public airline). They had previously asked for a state rescue aid of EUR 130 million (both, Blue Air had asked for EUR 45 M) to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

European Commissioner for Transports, Romanian Adina Valean, has stated that social distancing actions are needed in order for the flights to be resumed, but they have not been drafted yet.