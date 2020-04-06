Tarom suspends flights to and from Austria, Belgium, The Netherlands and UK

Tarom national flag carrier has announced today it’s suspending all flights to and from Austria, Belgium, The Netherlands and UK until April 20 and will extend the suspension of flights operated to and from Germany and France during April 9-22.

“Considering the current epidemic and following the new restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 Tarom is aligning to the authorities’ rules in the seventh military ordinance from April 4, 2020, articles 9 and 10 in the second chapter,” the company announced.

Therefore, flights to and from Austria, Belgium, The Netherlands and UK will be suspended from April 6 to April 20 and the suspension of routes from and to France and Germany is extended during April 9 to April 22.

“We’ll continue to operate passenger flights to and from destinations considered as having low risk, noting that these flights might be also suspended if the situation requires. Passenger and freight charters will be still operated, as they have a special regime. Under these circumstances, we ask you to re-scheduled your trips for next times, you can do that without any revision fees or you can ask the refunding of the sums already paid, by contacting the travel agent or any Tarom agency”, the press release further reads.