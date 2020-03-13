Tax payments delayed by June 30, FinMin announces

Interim minister of Finance, Florin Citu, has announced in a Facebook post that, under the current Coronavirus crisis, the payment of the taxes on buildings, plots of land and cars is delayed by June 30.

“In order to help the tax payers, amid growing risk of COVID-19 spread, the first due date of payment for the tax on buildings, plot of land and car is postponed from March 31 to June 30, 2020.

At the same time, for the year 2020, tax payers who pay the tax on buildings, plots of land and cars entirely benefit of the bonus established by the Local Council.

These amendments are to be regulated through emergency ordinance in the first government sitting”, reads the FinMin’s post.



Asked by a citizen that the ministry is also considering the delay of the mortgage payment, minister Citu said: “We are working upon some measures for all affected economic sectors”.