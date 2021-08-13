Tech transaction: AMC RO STUDIO sold to Keywords Studios plc

Wolf Theiss has advised the founders of AMC RO Studio, a world-leading 3D art and design studio that makes creative 3D visual development and design, creating concept art and motion graphics for games, film and digital media, in the sale of their shares to Keywords Studios plc, a publicly listed video game industry services company.

Wolf Theiss’ Corporate/M&A and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) teams led by Partner Ileana Glodeanu, provided legal assistance to the founders of AMC RO Studio from the LoI stage until the successful closing. This is the third transaction closed in the last two months and the fifth of this year (2021) in the TMT sector.

Following this acquisition AMC RO Studio will benefit from the strategic support and capital of Keywords Studios plc, along with their extraordinary expertise and experience, to continue its growth and development and strengthen its position. With a global video game market valued this year at over USD 160 billion, and a great potential for the new generations to work in the industry, this transaction will bring great value both to the company and the Romanian games market.

“We were super-happy to work with Wolf Theiss as our consultant for this transaction. lleana and her team have a remarkable mix of expertise in M&A, strategy and human relations. This is truly a unique combination of skills, that together with her holistic approach makes her un-replaceable for an organisation looking for a real partner, not just a consultant in M&A. I have tremendous professional respect for her and her achievements, and I am so happy for the decision of working together.” declared Cristina Neamţu, Founder of AMC RO Studio.

“Romania already proved its tremendous potential in the video games sector, having exceptional technical people, interested in everything new in the industry, with more and more IT talents choosing to enter games development. We have been delighted to be the legal partners of the founders of AMC RO Studio in this sale process. We are thankful that both funds and Romanian entrepreneurs continue to invest us with their trust in this hot sector.” stated Ileana Glodeanu, Wolf Theiss Partner and Coordinator of the Corporate / M&A team in Romania.