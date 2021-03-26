Techcelerator expands in South-East Europe by launching the first regional matchathon dedicated to high-tech startups

Techcelerator, the largest accelerator in Romania for technology startups, expands in South-East Europe by launching Scale Match, the first regional matchathon that aims to facilitate the access of high-tech startups to strategic partners in the region and investments.

The program targets companies that develop solutions in Fintech, eHealth, companies that integrate artificial intelligence, and developers of SaaS solutions that are in the Market Ready phase. To be eligible, startups must have internationally scalable solutions, a sustainable business model, and an ambitious team.

The applications are open here, until April 13, 2021, and the results will be announced on April 19, 2021.

Up to 40 startups will be selected to enter the matchmaking program. Scale Match will take place online, through one-on-one sessions with investors and strategic partners. More than 20 investors and corporate partners joined this program in search of investment opportunities and partnerships.

“The idea of creating the Scale Match program arose from the desire to create relevant connections between regional startups and deep tech investors. Expanding the Techcelerator footprint is part of our long-term vision to strengthen our role as a strategic partner for high-tech startups.

Access to regional opportunities is an extraordinary advantage, both for startups and investors, and corporations. We intend to continue with other events of this type targeting Fintech, eHealth, Artificial intelligence, Machine Learning or SaaS startups”, says Cristian Dascălu, co-founder of Techcelerator and partner of GapMinder VC.

The program aims at companies from 15 countries: Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Georgia, Armenia, Turkey, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Eastern Macedonia, and Thrace, Moldova.