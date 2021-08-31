Techcelerator kicks off the third edition of Scale Match

The program is targeting 30-40 Fintech, AI, SaaS and HealthTech start-ups from 16 countries.

Techcelerator, the most active accelerator for technology start-ups in Romania, launches the third edition of Scale Match, the first regional matchmaking platform facilitating the access of technology start-ups to financing and strategic partners. 30-40 teams will be selected for the event that will take place online, on September 28-29,.

Companies can register until September 22nd on the F6S platform. The event will analyze the strengths of the product and the team, the opportunities identified, the investment and the partnership objectives.

Scale Match is a program designed for start-ups that are in the process of expanding, before or after a round of funding. The program is targeting developers of HealthTech, Fintech, SaaS and AI solutions that are Market Ready.

“Accessing investors can be a long and arduous process for founders. Cold emailing rarely gives satisfactory results and waiting for an answer is disconcerting. That’s why it’s always a good idea to work with a track record business accelerator. Being part of the Techcelerator family brings net advantages, in every aspect related to developing your business in a significantly short time, and, above all, especially gives you a much shorter path to the round of investments you need. This is the purpose of the Scale Match program. We are systematically connecting with the most active investment funds in Europe, and not only Europe, and we present them with the best products we identify in the EEA region. This is our way of contributing to supporting tech innovation in the region.

To be eligible for the Scale Match program, start-ups must have internationally scalable solutions, a sustainable business model and a strong team. We are targeting start-ups that are in two distinct stages of development: on the one hand, start-ups that have traction and will need capital in the near future, and on the other hand, scale-ups looking for investments meant to provide them with a solid basis for growth”, states Cristina Țoncu, Program Manager and co-founder, Techcelerator.

The program is aimed at start-up and scale-up companies from 16 countries: Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Georgia, Armenia, Turkey, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Moldova and Turkey.

All applications received for Scale Match will be considered for other programs and activities organized by Techcelerator throughout the year.

The first two editions of Scale Match summed up: 128 applications from 25 countries, 34 investors and corporations from 14 countries, 216 matchmaking meetings in two days of connections and partnerships for investments. 52 start-ups were selected.