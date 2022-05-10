Techcelerator launches the Investment Readiness Program #2, dedicated to high-tech startups that want to attract SEED investments

Techcelerator, the most active accelerator for technology startups in Romania, is running, in partnership with its investment partners and SeedBlink platform, the second edition of the Investment Readiness Program, which prepares technology startups to attract SEED investors and raise successive investment rounds of up to 1 million euros.

The program is tailored for technology startups in Romania and Southeast Europe, which are getting ready to raise a round of SEED investments within the next 1-6 months. To be eligible, startups must be mature, they must provide tech products, already have a product launched on the market, and have traction, stable partnerships, and customers. They must have a strong team and the ability to scale internationally.

The Investment Readiness Program will have 8 sessions and will run from June 6 to June 27, 2022. It will include one-on-one workshops and sessions on developing and refining the fundraising process, frameworks for validating company valuation, and alignment with the mindset and process of international venture capital investors. The program will end with a private pitching event attended by the most active partners from local and international investment funds focusing on SEED investments. Following this event, the best performing start-up will receive an investment award of up to 500,000 Euros, led by Techcelerator and the program investment partners, with a co/investment participation through SeedBlink platform.

Startups can register by May 31st, 2022, on Techcelerator.co.

„Attracting SEED investments is an important and complex stage, which raises clear challenges in terms of the international growth and development of startups. Techcelerator and our community of investors, which we are carefully building and constantly developing, have designed the Investment Readiness Program, aiming to prepare entrepreneurs and make the investment rounds an exciting process for them to understand well and help them grow. They will learn from investors and other successful founders, with whom they will interact directly. 15 successful startups were selected for the first edition of the Investment Readiness Program, whose investment partner we are still. Xvision and Synaptiq stand out with new rounds of funding and accelerated growth. We remain a strategic partner for tech startups, for which we develop communities, consolidate ecosystems and generate valuable business and development opportunities “, says Cristian Dascălu, Co-Founder Techcelerator & Partner GapMinder BV.

“Entrepreneurs often face the challenge of refining their business model, estimating the amount of capital needed, or underestimating the underlying power of appropriate valuation. That’s where Investment Readiness comes in, an accelerator focused on supporting tech entrepreneurs to raise ambitious seed investments and understand in advance what the triggers are for raising the appropriate funding, how much time it will take to prepare investment documents, raise and close the funding. As a strategic partner, we bring all of our expertise and enthusiasm to a customized program tailored to the needs and challenges of each company seeking investment. We look forward to meeting a new cohort with big dreams and ambitions to turn them into reality”, says Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Director at SeedBlink.

„The Central Eastern Europe tech sector is growing quickly and has emerged as one of the most important areas of focus for European investors. Techcelerator provides strong support for the local tech ecosystem – we look forward to meeting the new cohort of founders who are looking at building the next global success story”, say Kamil Mieczakowski and Radu Bozga of Notion Capital.

Startups will receive direct advice from the Techcelerator team, regional & international VC investors, the regional online investment platform SeedBlink, as well as from our portfolio of successful founders who have already raised a number of rounds of funding.

The Investment Readiness Program focuses exclusively on increasing the performance of founders in attracting investments and provides startups with the framework and the community of investors with whom they can improve their investment rounds and strategies. The program is implemented with the help of VC investment funds, the startup founders who have already raised investments, as well as of business partners in the legal and investment fields.

The curriculum is tailored to each startup, and, in addition to practical workshops, the participants will receive direct advice and individual mentoring sessions. The design of the program makes it possible for startups to work on preparing their documentation for listing or fundraising (fundraising pitch deck, executive summary, investment memo, budgets, and financial forecasts, business cases, pricing strategy, risk management), together with professionals from the investor community.

The program includes the following 2 modules:

“ Company Valuation ” – a module where startups will get access to venture capital experts with whom they will evaluate the company, and the perspective of the investors present

” – a module where startups will get access to venture capital experts with whom they will evaluate the company, and the perspective of the investors present “Startup Legal & VC Investments”, developed with our legal partners, where the startups will get access to lawyers with M&A experience and expertise in preparing investment documents and strategies specific to VC investments

Through the program’s investment partners – the SeedBlink online investment platform and the GapMinder BV fund, as well as the VC regional investor community – the participating companies will have the opportunity to present their business cases and get valuable and relevant visibility for their development.

The Investment Readiness program is supported in Romania and Southeast Europe by Google for Startups and Google Romania, from whom the finalists will receive mentoring, resources to accelerate startups as well as 200,000 dollars in Googe Cloud credits.