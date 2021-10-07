Techcelerator organizes INVESTORS DAYS, the pitching event that presents new investment opportunities in high-tech start-ups

Techcelerator, the largest accelerator for technology start-ups in Romania, organizes online, on October 13-14, Investors Days, an event dedicated to investors and the entire ecosystem, which aims to present the teams of the start-ups that took part in Advancing Ai and 1M Investment Readiness, run by Techcelerator this year.

Registrations can be made on the Techcelerator Facebook page, Investors Days – Techcelerator Portfolio Showcase or on the MyConnector platform here.

Advancing AI #2 is a 10-week acceleration program dedicated to regional start-ups that create products in the MVP phase, based on AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) solutions, to support their growth efforts and stimulate the development of the ecosystem in the region.

1M Investment Readiness #1 is the program offered to technology start-ups that are preparing to attract SEED-type investors, so they can raise successive rounds of investments of up to one million euros and to understand the complexity of the investment context.

“The difficult context of this autumn and the fact that our goal is to showcase the teams we have worked with in the two programs made us organize a joint event. On the one hand, we want to talk to investors in the region about trends and possible changes in their investment strategy; on the other hand, we want to introduce alumni to the two programs developed by Techcelerator, to explore investment opportunities that will help them move on to the next stage of growth “, says Cristian Dascălu, Techcelerator Co-Founder & Program Manager & Partener GapMinder VC.

Advancing AI # 2 has worked with established teams, whose products are in the POC (Proof of Concept) or MVP (Minimum Viable Product) stage. The accelerated products are developed with the help of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Big Data, Advanced Analytics and have the potential to scale in international markets.

The accelerated startups are:

AiVA Vision – develops AI solutions by means of which retail customers can get a CCTV infrastructure by unlocking the data collected, but not used, to increase revenue and operational efficiency. AiVA monitoring takes place in real-time and does not collect information that may lead to determining people’s identity. AREYLight Ai Solutions – develops solutions meant to save electricity consumption by remotely controlling lighting units in cities. The goal is to ensure city autonomy by connecting smart lighting technologies to other smart city applications, to reduce costs and maximize return on investment. BillHeap – using an AI-based web platform, BillHeap intelligently and quickly extracts data from scanned invoices, processing them 6 times faster and 3 times cheaper. The product is compatible with most ERPs. Exigo – revolutionizes the field of physical recovery through interactive games based on an AI tracking technology that guides and motivates patients. The application can be used on any device equipped with a video camera. IceBreakerAI – The product quickly generates new leads. It is an AI solution that, with one click, generates dozens of sales messages sales representatives can use to break the ice in the sales process. KFactory – develops AI solutions to increase production in factories. The product links performance with human actions includes qualified support for operational teams as well as a virtual team of engineers. Kontraqt – develops comprehensive SaaS solutions in the field of procurement and supply chains. Ocean Credit – is a non-bank financial institution that offers instant and 100% unsecured consumer loans online using card2card money transfer technology and big data and machine learning to assess customer risks and behavior. Synaptiq – increases the quality of medical services for the delimitation of tumors and organs at risk. The software learns contouring styles from radiotherapists so that the identification can be done in a significantly shorter time and with greater precision and objectivity. StressLess – develops Tully, a portable device for recognizing and managing emotions that helps children with ADHD cope with daily stress and control their behavior. The data collected facilitates objective assessments that can help develop new and personalized therapy methods.

1M Investment Readiness has worked with technology start-ups in Romania and Southeast Europe that are preparing to raise a round of SEED investments. There are start-ups that offer tech products, they already have traction and are very motivated to scale internationally. They also have strong teams, stable partnerships and customers.

The participating startups are:

1.1ID Travel Tech start-up specializing in contactless immigration and security solutions. 1ID provides Blockchain-based digital passports for travelers and dashboards for controlling arrivals and departures at airports; it performs passport control 20 times faster using the OneLink system, which facilitates data sharing between airports.

2. 3minutesjob.com , a recruitment solution where companies can post their vacancies worldwide. They are listed by proximity or can be found by niche (e.g. relocation jobs, inexperienced jobs or work from home). Candidates can upload videos and images, fill out relevant forms, to be followed by recruiters.

3. Data Against Data provides the solution to a problem we face every day: everything we do on the internet is recorded and collected by a vast active system, behind sites and applications. Data Against Data shows users which companies have their data and gives them the power to request access to, or even delete that data

4. DGROOPS is the commercial version of the SAAS group booking platform. It offers both a market and a back office system for all participants in a group trip. The solution digitizes the analog process of B2B group bookings.

5. Equinox XR – allows you to reach a younger audience expecting augmented reality games and entertainment, with location-based gamified marketing campaigns, informative virtual tour guides, and educational content.

6. Inteligg develops products and services and engages in research in the fields of energy, transport, environment and rural applications.

7. Momsi is a social application and market only for mothers, which facilitates real-life interactions and micro-communities, through proximity matching and a common interests / needs algorithm. Momsi facilitates the (social) care that every mother needs in the early years and helps mothers save time, energy and money.

8. MOCAPP.net – is a data-driven SaaS that optimizes processes and workflows for advertising professionals who implement marketing campaigns.

9. MyConnector is the “Swedish multifunctional knife” for event management platforms. Flexible enough to accommodate almost any scenario and complex enough to cover the finest details that agencies need and customers love.

10. RepsMate – increases agent performance and customer satisfaction and reduces associated operational costs by automating quality and compliance processes, as well as other functionalities that deeply analyze the interaction between representatives and customers.

RobCo S.W.A.T develops state-of-the-art open-source robotic solutions, using both: x86 and ARM architecture. This allows the mass deployment of SBCs (single board computers) for Industry 4.0 and STEM educational projects. Softlead is an all-in-one B2B platform that uses augmented analytics to select the best software solutions using companies’ digital DNA. Tehnologii exponențiale (TX) is an AI industrial platform that helps researchers, engineers and data scientists develop new materials, chemicals and process parameters.

“The event will be a time to celebrate the efforts start-up teams have made to develop their product. We have invited active investors to hear their pitches and we are convinced that we will get their attention and generate investments discussions with as many of them as possible. The next edition of Investors Days will take place next year, in March, and will have the same goal: to present and showcase as many of the teams we work with as possible. We want to help them finance themselves and offer them all the support on their way to the market “, said Cristian Dascălu, Techcelerator Co-Founder & Program Manager & Partner GapMinder VC.